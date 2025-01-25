Wes Streeting heckled by protesters as he urges progressives to fight the ‘populist right’

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting was interrupted by climate protesters on Saturday as he gave a speech urging progressives to fight the “populist right” in a battle of ideas.

Two women shouted over him as he used an address to the Fabian Society to call for the centre-left to take on the “miserablist, declinist vision” he said was offered by figures like Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

One of the demonstrators, who were both swiftly taken out of the conference hall in central London by security, said she was protesting against the continued subsidisation of Drax power station in North Yorkshire.

Promises

The woman, who gave her name as Ellie, said: “Labour promised change and we voted for them because we wanted change and they are continuing to subsidise.

“We still believe that there’s time for them to make a difference, but they need to end the subsidies now.”

After his speech, Mr Streeting joked: “I can’t believe there were only two.”

In his keynote address Mr Streeting accused Mr Farage of offering a “miserablist, declinist” vision for Britain

“The populist right are coming for us and we need to be serious about beating them,” he said.

“The crux of Farage’s argument is this: what was possible in the 20th century isn’t possible in the 21st. It’s a miserablist, declinist vision for Britain’s future.

“People shouldn’t have to choose between a health service that treats them on time and an NHS free at point of use.

“That’s a poverty of ambition for our country and Labour utterly rejects it.”

