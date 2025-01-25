Wes Streeting heckled by protesters as he urges progressives to fight the ‘populist right’
UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting was interrupted by climate protesters on Saturday as he gave a speech urging progressives to fight the “populist right” in a battle of ideas.
Two women shouted over him as he used an address to the Fabian Society to call for the centre-left to take on the “miserablist, declinist vision” he said was offered by figures like Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
One of the demonstrators, who were both swiftly taken out of the conference hall in central London by security, said she was protesting against the continued subsidisation of Drax power station in North Yorkshire.
Promises
The woman, who gave her name as Ellie, said: “Labour promised change and we voted for them because we wanted change and they are continuing to subsidise.
“We still believe that there’s time for them to make a difference, but they need to end the subsidies now.”
After his speech, Mr Streeting joked: “I can’t believe there were only two.”
In his keynote address Mr Streeting accused Mr Farage of offering a “miserablist, declinist” vision for Britain
“The populist right are coming for us and we need to be serious about beating them,” he said.
“The crux of Farage’s argument is this: what was possible in the 20th century isn’t possible in the 21st. It’s a miserablist, declinist vision for Britain’s future.
“People shouldn’t have to choose between a health service that treats them on time and an NHS free at point of use.
“That’s a poverty of ambition for our country and Labour utterly rejects it.”
This is nonsense of course.
The main thrust of the Labour Party is, as you imply, Jason, continuing with the economic policy and economic model of the Tories. Labour, having ditched green policies and much else, are now giving the people the least they can get away with. “Too warm in your homes – we can fix that!” What are the Fabians thinking? Labour has changed sides – against the people and now for Reform and the Tories. ‘Conservative’ but no less reprehensible economic policies and increasingly Trump/Farage-like social policies. Streeting, Starmer and Reeves are a particular threat to our NHS. Do we want that?… Read more »
Streeting is part of the unpopulist right!
That was a party political broadcast on behalf of the Continuity Conservatives
If Was Streeting was serious in combating the threat from fascism his government shouldn’t been putting too much hardship on ordinary people and especially the lower income groups.
He should raise the rates of personal income tax on the highest bands and increase the tax threshold from £12,500 to £20,000 per annum taking part-timers, pensioners and low paid completely out of taxation altogether.
This will increase retail spending and start the economy growing again.