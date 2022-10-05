West Wales football match to raise awareness of hate crime

Players and fans will show their support for Hate Crime Awareness Week during a football match in Aberystwyth next Friday, October 14.

The Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team has teamed up with The Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support to offer an engagement at the Aberystwyth Town Football Club vs Haverfordwest County Cymru Premier League game for supporters.

“We are proud to support this event to raise awareness of Hate Crime Awareness Week,” Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Cohesion, said.

“No-one should experience a hate crime and we encourage anyone who is affected to report it by contacting the Police or Victim Support. I’m sure both teams will give their best on the pitch and the fans will thoroughly enjoy, and hopefully will appreciate the innovative way of raising awareness of this important matter.”

Dafydd Llywelyn, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Experiencing hate crime can be a particularly frightening experience, and can have a long-lasting effect on victims, their families and our communities.

“It is pleasing to see both Haverfordwest County, and Aberystwyth Town Football Clubs playing their part in raising people’s awareness of the impact of hate crime today.

“This game, as well as every other activity and event taking place during Hate Crime Awareness week will hopefully educate people about their responsibilities and provide them with the knowledge and skills to help them challenge the attitudes and behaviours that lead to hate crime.”

Becca Rosenthal, manager for Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support, said: “The purpose of Hate Crime Awareness Week is to raise awareness of hate crime, ways to report and the support available for people and communities that have been affected.

“It is also about showing solidarity to those affected, to remember those we have lost and support those that need it. There is something really powerful about coming together through the universal language of sport in this way to show solidarity, unity and the strength of Ally-ship.”

Awareness Week

The event is one of several initiatives and events promoting and supporting Hate Crime Awareness Week.

It will feature an official announcement before kick-off, a pitch side banner raising awareness of HCAW 2022, an information stand in the club house before kick-off and during half time.

Support and information will be available from Victim Support and the Cohesion Team, as well as a pledge wall where players, match officials and supporters will be encouraged to leave their messages promising to be allies with victims of Hate Crime and to never tolerate racism or hate in sport.

If you experience a hate crime, you can call the police directly by dialling 999 if you are in immediate danger, or 101 for non-emergencies.

Ring 0300 30 31 982 (free 24/7) to contact Victim Support directly. Calls are treated confidentially and you have the option to remain anonymous

You may also report online.

