Westminster Labour Party ‘has not caught up with devolution’, says Drakeford

The Labour Party in Westminster “has not caught up with the devolution”, according to Mark Drakeford.

The First Minister made the comments during a webinar hosted by Labour in Communications, in which he called for internal party reforms.

He told the audience at the event, organised by a network of Labour-backing public affairs experts, that there are decisions being made by the party’s ruling body, the NEC, that “patently ought to be made by the Welsh executive”.

He was asked whether his party is properly supporting devolved leaders and involving them in the internal structures of the party.

He said: “I think there are a number of different strands in an answer. One is that the Labour Party itself has not caught up with the devolution that they advocate for government across the United Kingdom.

“There are still decisions made at the NEC [national executive committee] that patently ought to be made by the Welsh executive, because those decisions only apply to people who live and are members of the party here in Wales.

“So, inside the party, there is a job of work to be done in bringing up to date the way that we do our business, to reflect the presence of metro mayors and the presence of devolution.”