‘We’ve let a lot of people down’ – Senedd Tory leader

Emily Price

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies has said his party has “let a lot of people people down” as the Tories suffer a humiliating wipeout in Wales.

In a social media post criticising his own party in Westminster he said: “We are a party that exists to govern and improve people’s opportunities.

“Let’s be frank: We’ve let a lot of people down.

“In Wales, the Welsh Conservatives have a solid record in our communities at all levels of government, from local government, to the Senedd, to Parliament.

“And we’re going to take the lead in rebuilding our party in the run up to 2026.

“Step one: Stop taking lifelong Conservative voters for granted.”

Loss

Labour won 27 of the 32 seats in Wales while Plaid doubled its MPs to four.

The Liberal Democrats ended with one – but the Tories – who won 14 at the 2019 election – were left with none.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies, the final Tory to fall, had been Monmouth MP since 2005 and Welsh secretary since October 2022.

In a tribute to him on X, formerly Twitter, Andrew RT Davies said: “I want to pay tribute to all the party members and activists who have worked so hard over the last few weeks.

“And I’d like to pay tribute the candidates who have bust a gut to deliver the Welsh Conservative message, not least David TC Davies.”

Former ministers Alun Cairns, Stephen Crabb and Fay Jones also lost their seats, along with Rishi Sunak’s former parliamentary aide Craig Williams.

As the polls closed on Thursday (July 4) Andrew RT Davies said Rishi Sunak made a mistake in calling a July election.

He complained that the first he knew of the timing was when he heard about it on the radio.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

