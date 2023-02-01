When is National Sickie Day?

‘National Sickie Day’ takes place next week.

Statistically, the first Monday in February has long be recorded as the most popular day of the year to call in sick to avoid work.

With many workers beginning to feel the strain of the new year, it is reported that 3.6 million employees are predicted to call in sick on February 6.

Data has shown that Wales has a history of being the UK region with the highest sickness rate and 2021 ONS figures found that as in previous years, workers living in Wales had the highest sickness absence rate at 2.8%.

Sickness absence rates for public sector workers have been consistently higher than those for private sector workers for every year on record.

Top reasons for calling in sick to work include musculoskeletal problems, accidents, mental health conditions, colds and disability.

Proposal

Jack Sargeant MS has been making calls for a four-day working week in Wales as the nation currently records some of the longest working hours in Europe.

Mr Sargeant said: “It is a bold proposal but no bolder than those campaigners who fought for a five-day week, paid holiday and sick pay which we now take for granted.

“When we’re calling for a four-day week we’re (talking about) reducing the working hours within an organisation, but not a reduction in the rate of pay. There are a number of trials out there which suggests that productivity increases.

“As for staff morale – we can see the troubles of employees across the UK at the moment where morale is particularly low.”

After gathering evidence, the Senedd’s Petitions Committee recommended that the Welsh Government conducts four day working week pilots within the devolved public sector.

Shai Aharony, the Managing Director of Reboot Digital PR Agency said employees should be supported more at work in order to “alleviate any worries”.

Shai said: “Instead of continually overwhelming employees with work, take the time to understand the way they work and how they want to develop in their role and then adjust for it.

“The correct tools, approachable mentorship, a systems thinking approach and a constant constructive feedback network are all essentials to make this process work.’

