Where will it snow in Wales this week?

Yellow weather warnings are in place in parts of Wales between now and Friday as ice-cold artic air sweeps across the country.

Temperatures are set to plummet on Tuesday and a yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place until 10am for large parts of Wales.

Another yellow weather alert will come into force on Wednesday covering south Wales and the Met Office are warning a period of snow is likely to cause some travel disruption.

On Thursday a yellow weather warning for heavy snow in north Wales and parts of mid Wales will be in place from 3am until 6pm on Friday as mild air from the south-west meets cold air.

Disruption

The forecaster has warned the snowfall has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday and there is a slight chance roads may become blocked by deep snow.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said temperatures would be “much, much colder than we would expect at this time of year”.

He said: “The pattern will set in for some time. We have got this feed of cold air coming in from a much higher latitude.

“We expect these conditions to remain in place until at least next weekend and possibly longer because sometimes these conditions can be quite stubborn and not easily subject to change.”

The Met Office warned travel disruption is likely and journey times by car, train and bus may take longer than usual.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

