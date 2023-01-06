Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Whitland office of former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart vandalised

06 Jan 2023 1 minute read
Simon Hart’s office in Whitland has been vandalised

The offices of former Welsh secretary Simon Hart in Whitland have been vandalised.

The message “Tories Outt” (sic) was painted on the office windows at some point on Thursday night.

Mr Hart, the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and Chief Whip of the House of Commons, said the vandalism would “create an inconvenience”.

“The staff who work there are not employees of the Conservative Party but employees funded by the taxpayer,” he added.

“I don’t think Banksy needs to worry too much about the competition.”

He added that he hoped CCTV could identify the person responsible.

