Will love be in the air for RSPCA rescue pets this Dydd Santes Dwynwen?

Ahead of tomorrow’s Dydd Santes Dwynwen – a day that is considered to be the Welsh equivalent to Valentine’s Day – RSPCA Cymru is hoping that love will be in the air for some of the pets that have been so far overlooked in their search for a forever home.

The RSPCA revealed earlier this month – to mark its 200th birthday in 2024 – that it has found loving new homes for more than 17,000 animals in a decade across Wales across its animal centres and branch network.

Due to a number of factors including a post-pandemic world coupled with a rise in the cost of living, the RSPCA is currently facing the biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory, leaving rescue centres and branches “full to bursting” with more unwanted animals coming into care than are being adopted.

Forever homes

Two french bulldogs Lucas (above) and Mickey at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are looking for their forever homes. Sadly they have been in RSPCA for some time and staff hope love will be in the air for them this St Dwynwen’s Day.

Deputy centre manager Courtney Murphy said: “We are very sad to see Lucas and Mickey still with us – especially as they would usually be dogs that would be snapped up quite quickly.

“It does mean we get to see their happy faces every day, but we are hoping to find them their forever homes as soon as possible. They have so much love to give.

Courtney Murphy said five-year-old Lucas is full of energy and love!

“Lucas loves zooming off lead in our paddock and going on walks with his doggy friends,” she said. “He loves nothing more than rolling around on his back and getting tummy tickles off his carers; he will even climb on your lap for more cuddles if he can!

“He is a bouncy boy, but with direction, love and tasty treats he will enjoy learning new things.

Lucas could live with sensible secondary school aged children and would like someone home a good part of the day as he loves company. Lucas could also live with another friendly and playful neutered dog.”

While Mickey (above) is a little younger at around a year old. He is also full of energy but also loves a cwtch on the sofa and loves to play with his carers.

Tri pawed

Courtney said: “Mickey is happy to go on gentle strolls around the park but loves walking with other canine companions.

“Mickey came into our care as his medical needs were not being met. Unfortunately due to his injuries he lost his front leg although this does not affect his day to day life as he is a happy soul and always on the go.

“Mickey could live with sensible secondary school aged children but will need a cat free household. He could live with another friendly neutered dog upon successful introduction done at the centre and would need someone who is home most of the day to begin with.”

Moo Moo (cat in main picture) is also looking for his forever home. Sadly he is one of the centre’s ‘long stays’. Moo Moo has been described as a ‘little sweetheart’ by staff at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre. He is looking for an adult only home with someone with experience of timid cats who can spend time with him.

At RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre cats one year-old Baby and two year-old Roo whoare looking for a home together.

Centre manager Vicky Williams said: “These two cats are a perfect match together – and we are just looking for a perfect owner to give them a loving home.

“Roo is a beautiful and gentle boy and Baby is an affectionate girl who are both aged around a year old,” said Vicky.

“Both cats have never experienced living outside, so will prefer to live indoors only. Roo is a little more confident than Baby, but both are equally affectionate with people.

“Due to their little shyness and previous experiences, they would be more suitable with older children and would prefer an owner who is around for much of the day.”

Could you also fall in love with a beautiful greyhound looking for her forever home?

Tango is around three-years-old, and staff at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre hope a loving home is just around the corner for her.

Vicky said: “Tango is an affectionate and active young lady who came into RSPCA care due to no fault of her own. She is a clever girl who enjoys her time spent with the friends she has made here. She has met numerous dogs and has always been happy to say hi.”

Tango is looking for a family who can provide her with the love she deserves and plenty of comfy beds to curl up on! Staff are also looking for a home for her with children who are secondary school age or above, without cats and Tango could possible live with another dog too.

Tango does have a prey drive and she comfortably wears a muzzle.

Finally, could Dydd Santes Dwynwen find love for the lovely Timmy? As of tomorrow (25 January) two year-old Timmy will have been in RSPCA care for 286 days!

RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre’s rehoming coordinator, Billie Baker, said: “Timmy is currently in foster care enjoying lots of love and play time with his foster mum, however he has been unlucky in love in finding his forever home.

“Timmy is looking for an adult-only home where he can settle at his own pace. He can be a little excitable at times so he will need an adopter who understands when he wants to play and when he wants to take himself off for some quiet time.

“We very much hope love is in the air for this lovely boy!”

Visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their paw-fect match.

As the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year – the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to “create a better world for every animal”.

