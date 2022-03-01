William should learn Welsh in order to win the country over before becoming Prince of Wales says Times columnist

Prince William should learn Welsh in order to overcome political opposition to his taking the title of Prince of Wales after Charles becomes King, a Times columnist has advised.

Theo Davies-Lewis said that it was clear that William and Kate were being prepared to become the new Prince and Princess of Wales but that any Royal event to mark this would “will be overshadowed by protests”.

“An obvious missed opportunity has been with Cymraeg,” he said. “Months-long lessons for royals have amounted to the odd spattering at a public event. To have a Prince of Wales who speaks better French remains offensive.

“The duke has time to brush up on his Welsh and would do well to encourage his own heir to learn the language, a move that would be a revolutionary step to secure affection for the royal family.”

Theo Davies-Lewis, who is also the chief political commentator for The National Wales, said that such a move was necessary because “nationalists continue to dominate Welsh civic society”.

“The Cambridges will become the Waleses,” he added. “But for how long is uncertain. Without careful consideration of Welsh identity and the need to again reinvent the role of Prince of Wales, long-aching nationalists may win the argument after all.”

‘Born in Wales’

Prince William and Kate will be visiting Wales today to mark St David’s Day.

The royal couple will visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon and their first visit will be to Pant Farm, a goat farm, before visiting Abergavenny Market.

They will also be visiting the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre that helps to support more than 600 young people in the local area.

The visit has been interpreted as an attempt to prepare the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their future expected roles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Prince of Wales title’s use by the British monarchy stems from King Edward I’s conquest of Wales in the 13th Century.

Seen as an attempt to undermine the title of Prince of Wales and make it subordinate to that of the English King, Edward I gave it to his son Edward II who was born at Caernarfon Castle, having promised the Welsh nobility as a prince “that was born in Wales and could speak never a word of English”.

Prince Charles was given the title by the Queen in 1958 and invested at Caernarfon Castle in 1969.

Charles prepared for his investiture by learning some Welsh, a story that returned to national prominence recently after being featured on the Crown Netflix series.

