William to slim down Prince of Wales role, cut staff in half and focus on a handful of charities

William will slim down the Prince of Wales role and focus on a handful of charities when he inherits the title after the Queen’s death, his office has briefed the press.

He has said that he plans to slash by half the 140 or so staff employed by the current Prince of Wales.

The current Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are the President or Patron of over 500 organisations.

Prince Williams plans instead to focus on a handful of charities prioritising mental health, the environment and children’s early years, the Mail of Sunday said.

He has no plans to take on The Prince’s Trust, the charity founded by Charles in 1976 to support vulnerable young people, which has three offices in Cardiff, Llangennech and Rhyl, and says it supports over 3,000 young people in Wales each year.

However, he will attempt to play a greater role with those charities he does retain.

The Mail of Sunday was told: “This approach isn’t a criticism of what has come before but just an acknowledgement of a desire for change.

“It’s about hope and optimism for the future. What is driving the Duke and Duchess in everything they do is urgency plus optimism equals action.

“Many of the causes adopted by the Duke and Duchess, whether it’s Earthshot [the annual prize awarded by the Royal Foundation for contributions to environmentalism] or the early years work, also touches on every other aspect of society so it’s not that they’re excluding other good causes by having a focus.”

They added: “‘There will also be new ways in which to interact with people and become credible and comfortable in five or six core subjects.”

‘Collision’

In September of last year the campaign group Republic put up billboards around Wales with the message, “Nid does angen tywysog ar Gymru / Wales doesn’t need a prince.”

The group said they want the nation to hear their message that the Royal Family is “wrong in principle” and should be abolished in favour of an elected head of state.

“The royals are on collision course with British values. The 2020s should be the decade when we finally get to decide who we have as our elected head of state,” Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, said.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies criticised the billboards for not being “reflective of Welsh public opinion”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

