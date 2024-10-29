Windfarm at King Arthur’s supposed burial site ‘is being backed by prominent people because they stand to be paid thousands’

Martin Shipton

Opponents of a windfarm application at the reputed burial site of King Arthur have accused prominent members of the local community of not speaking out against the plan because they stand to profit personally if it goes ahead.

A company called Cenin Energy proposes to erect a windfarm on Mynydd y Gaer mountain in Bridgend county borough, partly on common land which is part of Coity Wallia Common. It forms part of the wider ‘Bridgend Energy Hub’, also involving common land.

Residents of the nearby communities of Blackmill and Glynogwr say they were initially unaware of the scheme as the local Labour councillor and Bridgend County Borough Council cabinet member Hywel Williams did not tell them about it. Cllr Williams is a local farmer who will have a turbine in one of his fields if the development goes ahead and could be paid up to £50,000 per year for having it on his land.

Substantial sums

Some members of the local Commoners Committee also stand to earn substantial sums by being paid to have turbines on their land or for potentially proving access.

A local opponent of the scheme, who did not want to be named, said: “At the previous Annual General Meeting of the Commoners Association which comprises hundreds of commoners, anybody who expressed concern was shouted down by members of the committee.

“No conflict of interest policy exists. Commoners were browbeaten by members of the committee who are set to gain financially for trying to deny them ‘an index linked income’. Many long standing commoners were not given notice of the meeting.

“The site was previously deemed unsuitable for a windfarm in the Welsh Government’s TAN 8 report in 2006.

Surrounded

They added: “There are currently 76 wind turbines visible from the village of Glynogwr. The proposed turbines are twice the size of any existing in the area and are as tall as the mountain itself. The village would be surrounded by turbines.

“According to Aderyn – the local records office – there are dozens of species of concern at this site. Eighteen of these are within the most sensitive category.

“A previous survey found a selection of powder cap mushrooms which would designate this an SSSI [Site of Special Scientific Interest]. This status has not been granted due to a lack of resources at Natural Resources Wales. The site currently borders an existing SSSI, Allt y Rhiw – one of the largest ancient sessile oak woodlands in Europe.

“Wales is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. Over 90% of the land use is for agriculture. It would be astonishing if the Welsh Government wanted to place turbines and solar farms on Coity Wallia Common – the last great wilderness left in Bridgend. Turbines should be placed on agriculture and brown belt land and not common land which is rich in nature.

“This site is historically important. It is the burial place of several Welsh kings, including Caradog as shown on the Ordnance Survey map. According to experts in Arthurian legend, this is the burial place of King Arthur. This mountain also contains a 2,000-year-old fortress which they say is the most important location in ancient British history.

“This development is in the backyard of the local MS/Deputy First Minister/Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change Huw Irranca Davies. He has refused to assist local residents. He stated categorically in a consultation held by the developer that he supported this development and enjoyed the sight of turbines from his own front window in Maesteg.

“Local residents will shortly be asked to make observations for this application, yet the developer has not produced any visuals as to what this development will look like from the communities of Glynogwr, Blackmill and Heol Y Cyw. How can residents possibly comment without knowing what this development will actually look like?”

Opposition

Richard Morgan, who chairs the Mynydd y Gaer Action Group, said: “You might have thought that the local councillor and the Commoners Committee would be backing opposition to the scheme. But, of course, Cllr Williams and some members of the committee stand to gain financially if it goes ahead. Surely the Commoners Committee should be wanting to conserve what is the county borough’s last great wilderness.”

Cllr Williams confirmed that his land agent was in negotiation with the developers about having a turbine erected on his land, but said he was unable to discuss how much revenue he might get if the scheme goes ahead. He added: “The planning application has not been submitted, but when it is I shall of course declare an interest, even though Bridgend council won’t be deciding whether it goes ahead. It’s regarded as a development of national significance and the application will be considered by PEDW, the Welsh Government’s planning arm.”

Jonathan Jones, who chairs the Commoners Committee, said: “As chairman of the Commoners Committee I have to remain neutral until members make a decision about whether they want to support the application or oppose it. That will be discussed when the planning application is made.”

Mr Jones said he personally did not stand to gain financially if the project goes ahead, although it was likely that other members of the committee would.

