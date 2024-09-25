Windrush report expected to reveal roots of scandal after delays to publication

The long-awaited publication of a report into the roots of the Windrush scandal is key to reinforcing transparency around government, a campaigner has said.

The Home Office previously refused to publish the Historical Roots Of The Windrush Scandal report after a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

Earlier this month, a First-Tier Tribunal judgment said the department must disclose the report to the requester, but it is understood Labour has decided to go further and is expected to publish the report on the Government website soon.

‘Deep-rooted racism’

In 2022, the Guardian newspaper said that, according to a leaked copy of the document, the report concluded the origins of the “deep-rooted racism of the Windrush scandal” lie in the fact that from 1950 to 1981 “every single piece of immigration or citizenship legislation was designed at least in part to reduce the number of people with black or brown skin who were permitted to live and work in the UK”.

During this year’s election campaign, Labour pledged to offer “a fundamental reset moment for the Windrush generation, with respect and dignity at its very core”.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said in June that if elected he would ensure “urgent reform” of the compensation scheme to make it more efficient, a restoration of the Windrush Unit to the Home Office, and a Windrush commissioner “to be the voice of families affected”.

Transparency

Ahead of the expected publication of the report, Windrush campaigner Patrick Vernon said the significance lay in a commitment to transparency around government and policy-making.

He told the PA news agency: “I think what’s important now with the new Government and Keir Starmer making his speech yesterday at the Labour conference, he talked about a duty of candour for Hillsborough, for the Post Office, and also made reference to Windrush.

“So the duty of candour is important, so this report tells you why the duty of candour is really, really critical, because people should be informed, and citizens should be informed when the state has let people down, or there’s clear evidence.

“And this report – even though really I don’t think it’ll make that much difference to be quite honest in terms of the ongoing battle for the needs of the Windrush victims – it reinforces transparency around government.

“I think that’s a key thing that comes out of it for me.”

Detained

The Windrush scandal – which campaigners have since said should be known as the Home Office scandal – erupted in 2018 when British citizens were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

When the scandal was uncovered, the Conservative government promised to right the wrongs of what had happened but the compensation scheme has been repeatedly criticised for the speed at which claims are being processed and payments made.

Mr Vernon said: “We’re still waiting to have more details from the (new Labour) Government about how they’re going to tackle and resolve the Windrush scandal, in particular the compensation scheme.”

The latest figures showing claims and payments made under the scheme up to the end of August are due to be published on Thursday.

