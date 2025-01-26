Wingstop to open new restaurant in Swansea

Rapidly-growing chicken chain Wingstop has said it plans to open a new dine-in restaurant in Swansea.

The ambitious expansion plans for at least 20 new sites in the UK this year creating hundreds of jobs, come a month after Wingstop’s UK arm was taken over by a US private equity firm, for more than £400 million.

Wingstop UK said that at least 10 of these locations will open in the first half of the year.

Chicken

Wingstop currently operates 57 sites across the UK, employing more than 2,500 people, following a rapid expansion programme.

The business opened 18 new locations last year, including its largest site, at Westfield Stratford in east London.

Chris Sherriff, chief executive at Wingstop UK, said: “2024 has been a landmark year for Wingstop UK, marked by record site openings, a new flagship location and industry accolades.

“This year we are poised for even greater growth, with plans to expand into new regions and create hundreds of jobs.

“Thank you to the brilliant work of all our employees, who drive us to keep growing, whilst providing a personalised and authentic experience to wing-lovers up and down the country.

“There is huge momentum and we can’t wait to bring our flavours to more areas across the UK.”

Competition

The growth of the brand comes amid a boom for chicken chains in the UK, with Popeyes also rapidly opening new sites and new players such as Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chick-fil-A entering the market.

Last month, US private equity firm Sixth Street struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Wingstop UK’s master franchisee, Lemon Pepper Holdings. It is understood the deal valued the business at more than £400 million.

Sixth Street, which is an investor in the 2,000-strong US-based Wingstop Inc business, said it plans to help the business grow further in the UK.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

