Winter fuel support payment to be doubled in Wales to help with cost-of-living-crisis

It is part of a Welsh Government fund that is aimed at providing £51m of support for families and the most vulnerable.

The £100 one-off payment, which was launched in December, is now being extended to support eligible households with rising energy bills and costs.

The Winter Fuel Support Scheme payment will be doubled in Wales to help with the cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has announced today.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said that “right across Wales, people are seeing their bills rise and wages are being stretched like never before”.

“We know some people are facing the incredibly difficult decision about whether they heat or eat,” she said. “We’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, which is getting worse.

“Our £51m Household Support Fund targeted support at families across Wales. We know these initiatives are working and making a real difference to the lives of low-income households.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce we’re going to extend support to households by doubling the Winter Fuel Support Scheme payment. We’re increasing the £100 payment to £200 and this will be available to new applicants and retrospectively paid to those who have applied already.”

‘Pressure’

Local authorities will process new applications from eligible households. To be eligible for the payment, one member of the household must be in receipt of certain welfare benefits. Further details are available on local authority websites, which will be updated to reflect the increased payment.

Councils have contacted people they believe are eligible. If they have not yet made an application, these can be submitted until 28 February.

People who have already received a £100 payment under the scheme do not need to anything – they will receive a further £100 payment in the coming weeks.

Jane Hutt added: “We are determined to do all we can to support our people with the bills they are facing, and this will go a long way to do just that.

“I want to pay tribute to our local authorities for swiftly processing these payments. We all know they’ve been under tremendous pressure during the pandemic – time and again, they have stepped up to the plate and delivered for our communities.

“This additional £100 increase will go some way to helping the most vulnerable in our society to pay their fuel bills during this difficult time and I’m determined to do all we can to continue to support the people of Wales through the cost of living crisis.”