Woman arrested after man found stabbed to death in Pontypridd

Steven John Davies was discovered by his neighbour at a property on Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, just after 11am on Wednesday.A post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from a stab wound.

The 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody in Bridgend Police Station, South Wales Police said.

Mr Davies’ family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Shocking

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said: “This is clearly a shocking and upsetting incident for the community of Glyncoch and the wider Pontypridd area.

“Our thoughts are with Steven’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Whilst it is a positive development that we have been able to make an early arrest I am still making an appeal for information around the movements of Steven between June 1 and June 15.

“We believe Steven spent some time in the Rhydyfelin area of Pontypridd.”

Anyone with information can send it here…….