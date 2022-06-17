Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Woman arrested after man found stabbed to death in Pontypridd

17 Jun 2022 1 minute Read
Heddlu / Police officer. Picture by Defence Imigary (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

A woman has been arrested after a 39-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a house in Pontypridd.

Steven John Davies was discovered by his neighbour at a property on Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, just after 11am on Wednesday.A post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from a stab wound.

The 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody in Bridgend Police Station, South Wales Police said.

Mr Davies’ family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Shocking

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said: “This is clearly a shocking and upsetting incident for the community of Glyncoch and the wider Pontypridd area.

“Our thoughts are with Steven’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Whilst it is a positive development that we have been able to make an early arrest I am still making an appeal for information around the movements of Steven between June 1 and June 15.

“We believe Steven spent some time in the Rhydyfelin area of Pontypridd.”

Anyone with information can send it here…….

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
I.Humphrys
I.Humphrys
4 hours ago

Please campaign for Womens Police Stations, or at least bring it up with others.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.