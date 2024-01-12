Woman charged with murder after death of seven-year-old boy
A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a seven-year-old boy in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday.
In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the force said a seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later.
Papaipit Linse, 42, has now been charged with murder.
She has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear in court on Saturday.
