News

Woman charged with murder of boy, 7, remanded in custody

13 Jan 2024 1 minute read
Swansea Magistrates Court. Photo by Jaggery is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

A woman charged with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Pembrokeshire has been remanded in custody following a weekend court appearance.

Papaipit Linse, 42, is accused of murdering the child on Wednesday in Haverfordwest, Swansea Magistrates’ Court heard.

It was not confirmed in court if the victim was a relation of the defendant.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday and the force said that a seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later.

Linse, of Haverfordwest, confirmed her name, date of birth and address during the two-minute hearing on Saturday and was not asked to enter any plea.

She was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday January 16.

