Woman in court accused of killing man near New Tredegar

Rebecca Louise Press, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly, is accused of murdering the 57-year-old at a property in Elliots Town, near New Tredegar.She is also charged with assaulting a woman on the same day.

Appearing at Cardiff Crown Court via video link on Thursday morning, Press, who was wearing a blue tank top and grey jogging bottoms with her pink hair tied up in a pony tail, spoke to confirm her name.

Gwent Police began an investigation after officers called to the address at around 12.30am on Sunday found the victim unresponsive.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed the man had died.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Her Honour Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said the defendant would remain in custody, next to appear at a pre-trial hearing on August 17.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke set a provisional trial date for January 9 2023.