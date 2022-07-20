Woman in court charged with murder of man in New Tredegar

Rebecca Louise Press, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of killing the 57-year-old at the property in Elliots Town, near New Tredegar.

She has also been charged with assaulting another woman on the same day.

Officers were called to the address at around 12.30am on Sunday after the victim was found unresponsive.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed the man had died.

Gwent Police said his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Press will appear next at Newport Crown Court on Thursday.