Woman pleads not guilty to charge of expressing support for Hamas

A woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of expressing support for Hamas.

Kwabena Devonish, 26, appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

She is charged with expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

Trial expected

The alleged offence is said to have been committed at Ty William Morgan in Central Square, Cardiff, on November 11 in 2023.

During a short hearing in the case, Devonish replied “not guilty” when the charge was read to her.

Prosecuting, Diana Wilson told the court that a trial expected to last up to four days was due to take place on August 18 this year.

Judge Martin Picton listed a pre-trial hearing at Bristol Crown Court on August 1.

He released Devonish on bail, telling her: “Miss Devonish, thank you very much for coming.”

Tim James-Matthews represented Devonish, of Pentrebane, Cardiff, during the hearing.

