Woman searches for perfect candidate to share farm after her father’s retirement

A woman from Denbighshire is on the hunt for the perfect candidate to share farm duties with as her father looks to retire.

Farming Connect is helping experienced beef and sheep farmer, Rhian Pierce with the search to find someone to share duties with at Plas Dolben, Llangynhafa in the stunning Denbighshire countryside.

During busy times, Rhian usually relies on bringing in and training casual farm workers to help her and her father run Plas Dolben.

Now, determined to maintain the high animal health and welfare and environmental standards she kept up with her father, Rhian believes a share-farming arrangement will provide the perfect solution.

Rhian has approached Farming Connect’s highly successful Venture programme, which matches up landowners wanting to step down or exit the industry with young entrants keen to gain a foothold.

If the right person comes forward and an appropriate match is made, Venture will provide both parties with support, guidance and mentoring as well as financial and legal advice.

Rhian said she would be happy to provide any extra training the right candidate may need.

With a part-time conservation role away from the farm, Rhian hopes that her share-farming offer will appeal to someone wanting a part-time involvement in the first instance, with a view to a full time opportunity within five years.

Enthusiastic

Rhian said: “If the arrangement works out for both parties, I envisage a time over the next five years or so when I can step back from some of the more physically demanding farm tasks to pursue other interests, so in essence, I will then be the part-time farmer helping out as needed.”

Plas Dolben is a partly upland 100 acre beef and sheep holding located on the spectacular Clwydian Hills between Ruthin and Denbigh, which are both a 10 minute drive away.

The Pierce family also have grazing rights to 200 acres of common land close by.

Rhian is hoping to find a like-minded, enthusiastic business partner who appreciates her commitment to sharing knowledge of modern farming with the wider public and schoolchildren.

She plans to continue to host open days and school visits which allow visitors to see where their food comes from and learn how to handle livestock calmly and carefully.

Rhian says it’s essential the new share farmer must be kind and quiet when handling, rearing and shepherding livestock, setting a good example to visitors.

They must also be able to drive and handle farm machinery efficiently and safely and be committed to her ideals on both animal health and welfare and protecting the environment.

She added “Most importantly, I’m looking for someone enthusiastic and able, with a ‘can do’ open and honest attitude and a flexible approach to helping out at busy times such as lambing, harvesting and during farm visits.

“I’m more than willing to help the right individual acquire new skills and gain more experience, but I’ll also be delighted if they bring new ideas and suggestions of different or improved ways of working that may benefit the business longer-term.”

