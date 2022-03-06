Women in agriculture to be celebrated and supported with International Women’s Day event

The Farmers’ Union of Wales is hosting a special event on Tuesday to celebrate the women who work in the agricultural industry.

To shine a light on the issues that many women are still facing today, the online event, entitled ‘Women in Agriculture’ will take place on International Women’s Day, the theme of which is #BreakTheBias.

The online discussion on Tuesday 8 March will take place at 10am on Zoom and will hear from Kate Miles, Charity Manager at The DPJ Foundation; Nicola Davies, Chair of Council at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society; Caryl Hughes, Regional Vice Chairman of the National Sheep Association and FUW member; and Gwenno Davies, Senior Account Executive at FUW Insurance Services.

The panel will be drawing upon their experiences within the agricultural industry to discuss the mental health of women in agriculture, the change in attitudes they’ve witnessed over time and the organisations that have supported them in their careers.

Chairing the meeting is North Wales Beef and Sheep farmer Teleri Fielden, who said: “During the 90-minute webinar, we will explore how to further empower women in the agricultural industry, address bias, stereotypes and discrimination and discuss how agriculture in Wales and the UK has the potential to lead the way in creating a sustainable industry that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.

“I hope many of you can join us for what promises to be a thought-provoking and confidence-inspiring webinar.”

Changing landscape

Specific figures for the number of women in farming roles are scant, however, an article last year suggests that only 17% of UK farmers were women but that in recent years, the landscape of sex equality in farming has changed.

In the past fifteen years, the number of women listing ‘farmer’ as their occupation has risen by 7.7%. Whilst these numbers are still low, last year Aberystwyth University said that for the first time women make up the majority of students studying agriculture.

During the pandemic, networks were strengthened to support women in the industry with Farming Connect offering mentoring and digital networking opportunities through its Agrisgôp initiative.

To join the webinar, which is open to all, please register here.

