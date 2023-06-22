Work commences on new centre for vulnerable young people in Gwynedd

Work is underway on the old Natwest and Gisda buildings in Caernarfon to provide accommodation and a centre for vulnerable young people.

The £1million Lle Da project, a partnership between Cyngor Gwynedd and the homeless youth support charity Gisda, will regenerate the grade II listed building in the centre of the town to provide accommodation and a multi-purpose centre for vulnerable young people.

An investment of over £750,000 from the Welsh Government has also contributed towards supporting the project which will transform the buildings into four flats as well as providing better training facilities and new offices for GISDA.

Supported by Gisda staff, Lle Da will offer a safe and welcoming environment for young people between 16-25 to live independently, as well as providing training that will help prepare them for the next steps into adulthood.

Gisda will also extend their existing training cafe to support more young people to develop skills to improve their future job opportunities.

Lle Da is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Homelessness

This project is part of a wider effort by Cyngor Gwynedd to tackle homelessness in the county through the Housing Action Plan.

Councillor Craig ab Iago, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said: “It is very encouraging to see that construction work is in progress on this site. The project is a vital step forward in our efforts to support young people facing homelessness in Gwynedd.

“Not only will the new site offer safe accommodation for vulnerable young people and support them on the path to a better future, but it will also bring an empty, prominent building in the centre of Caernarfon back into use for the local community.

“We are proud to be working together with Gisda to deliver this exciting project and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of the young people of Gwynedd.”

Gisda’s Chief Executive Siân Elen Tomos added: “We are very proud of this project and are very much looking forward to moving to our community hub for young people soon in the future.

“Our aim is to offer a range of services, from providing food, advice, support, and opportunities to young people, and to create a positive impact in our community. This project is a great example of how a Local Authority, Government, and a third sector organization can work together to maximize their resources and expertise, for the benefit of those in need of our services.

“Through our joint efforts, we will be able to provide four new homes, together with a range of supportive services for the young people of Gwynedd. We look

forward to working with partners, local businesses, young people and the community to shape this new facility and meet the needs of those we support.”

