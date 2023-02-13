Work gets underway on refurbishment of historic bridge over the river Wye

Network Rail is embarking on work to refurbish the historic Chepstow Viaduct bridge over the river Wye.

The £4.6 million project will see engineers strengthen and re-construct the abutments on the viaduct, while also carrying out steelwork repairs, waterproofing and masonry work.

The Grade II-listed bridge carries passenger and freight trains over the river Wye between Wales and the West Country, Midlands and north of England.

Originally constructed to the instructions of Isambard Kingdom Brunel in 1852, the superstructure of the bridge was replaced in 1962 but Brunel’s tubular iron supports are still in place.

Work on the viaduct is part of a larger package of work Network Rail is delivering on this section of the Wales and Borders route, with intensive upgrades also taking place towards Lydney as part of the Severn Estuary Resilience Programme.

Network Rail scheme project manager Lee Ackerman said: “It’s a privilege to be upgrading a historic piece of railway engineering.

“This bridge has played an important role in linking Wales and England for more than 150 years, and we plan on ensuring that it can continue to do that for many more to come.

“As always, we are aiming to complete this project as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to an absolute minimum.”

Work on the viaduct is expected to last until the end of the year but it is not expected to to disrupt train services with the majority taking place from 7.30am to 5.30pm to reduce noise disturbance for the local community.

