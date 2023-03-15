Work set to get underway on £97 million flood defence projects

Denbighshire County Council has selected Balfour Beatty to work on two major coastal defence schemes worth £97 million.

The construction company has pledged that 40% of its workforce for the projects will be made up of people from the local area, with work set to get underway later this month.

The Central Rhyl Coastal Defence scheme will see over 600m of original sea walls replaced and the construction a new rock armour defence.

As part of the plans, boulders will be placed at the base of existing sea and the promenade will be raised up to 1.5m in places.

A dune grassland “buffer” is also being created together with a wildflower meadow and a natterjack toad pilot area.

Flood embankment

The Central Prestatyn scheme will see a new “flood embankment” set back from the existing defence created, surrounding the western, southern, and eastern boundaries of Rhyl Golf Course, adjacent to Rhyl Coast Road.

Rock armour will also be used along the toe of the existing stepped revetment, providing erosion protection around the slipway.

The work will also include a western tie-in culvert and headwalls and the construction of three new ramp structures providing access over the embankment.

Two new outfall structures will also be constructed along the existing frontline coastal defence.

The two schemes, which are funded by the Welsh Government, are worth £69m and £28m respectively, will protect over 2,500 local homes and businesses and employ over 120 workers.

Peter Mumford, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Regional Civils business, said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Denbighshire County Council following the successful completion of the East Rhyl Coastal Defence scheme last year.

“As the climate continues to change at pace, we will draw on our extensive experience and expertise to deliver these schemes to the highest standard and protect local communities in the area.”

Works on both schemes will start later this month, with completion of the Central Rhyl Coastal Defence Scheme expected in 2025 and the Central Prestatyn Costal Defence Scheme in 2026.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

