Work to begin on natural flood management scheme in Neath

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Work on the second phase of a natural flood management scheme is set to begin at Brynau Farm next to Gnoll Country Park, Neath, this year with the aim of safeguarding residents and reducing the risk of flooding in the town.

The first phase of the scheme, which is being delivered by Neath Port Talbot Council in partnership with Welsh Government and the Woodland Trust, was completed at Preswylfa Dingle in November 2021, with a council spokesperson confirming that stage two of the project will begin soon.

It will help people in the area which has seen flooding as recently as November 2022, where businesses and homes were damaged after a culvert was said to have collapsed.

Natural flood management features will now be built within the newly planted woodland of Brynau, restoring an ancient woodland site at the Gnoll Country Park, and directly protecting more than 200 nearby properties.

The scheme will be situated amongst the Woodland Trust’s newly planted trees , alongside construction works that include the uncovering of a stone-lined underground drain to bring water to the surface.

Leaky barriers

Natural flood management features such as ‘leaky barriers’ will also be installed across the drain’s channel to help intercept and slow the flow of water. Two pond features could also be included in the plans to temporarily store water in times of heavy rainfall.

Cllr Scott Jones said: “Throughout the construction process, the council will aim to minimise disruption to local residents as much as possible. The council apologises in advance for any unpreventable disruption

that may be caused.”

