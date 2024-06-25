Work to demolish derelict school set to get underway

Work to demolish a derelict former school building will begin next week.

Powys County Council will oversee the demolition of the former Bronllys school, which has been unoccupied since the school closed in 2017, starting on Monday, 1 July.

The demolition work is being carried out on health and safety grounds and is expected to be completed by the end of July.

The work will be undertaken by Bond Demolition on behalf of the council between the hours of 8am-6pm, Monday to Friday.

Village green

The site of the former school building has planning permission for 17 dwellings, which was granted in 2021. However, the development is pending on the outcome of on a village green application for the school’s former playing field, which is under consideration as part of a formal process.

Matt Perry, the council’s Chief Officer – Place, said: “During the demolition period, the area will be an active site with large vehicles accessing the site. We are asking local residents to take extra care if they are in the area.

“We would like to apologies in advance for any inconvenience this work may cause but the council and its contractor will ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

