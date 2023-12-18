Work to protect beach from erosion halted after discovery of asbestos

Work to protect the land and coastal path from erosion on a section of beach has been halted after the discovery of asbestos.

The holiday giant Haven has confirmed it has had to pause work in one area on Pwllheli Beach, near its Hafan Y Mor site, after asbestos was discovered nearby.

The area has been “isolated and sterilised” and the company is now working with Natural Resources Wales [NRW] and the Health and Safety Executive [HSE] to resolve the issue.

Paused

The company said: “We are carrying out extensive works to enhance Pwllheli Beach and making significant investment to protect the land and coastal path from coastal erosion.

“Following a discovery behind the beach, work has temporarily paused in this vicinity.

“There is currently no risk to the workforce or wider public during this time and we are working with specialist contractors to take the appropriate action.”

An NRW spokesperson said: “We have been informed of the discovery asbestos as part of a construction project.

“Officers have visited the site and we are in contact with the owners and HSE.”

Enquiries

A HSE spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of this incident and are making enquiries.”

Back in 2021, Haven was given permission for a major £13m investment in the site that would see more than 150 jobs created during the construction period and nearly 50 long term roles.

The plans included static caravan accommodation to replace existing old two storey Butlins apartments. They also included the introduction of a beach café with terrace and play area.

In addition, new coastal defences were proposed along the coastline.

