Work to protect Second World War pillbox approved

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A Second World War defensive structure which overlooks Trearddur Bay is set to be repaired for the benefit of future generations.

Anglesey Council planning bosses unanimously agreed to permit listed building consent for alterations and repairs to be made to the Trearddur Bay Pillbox.

It is the second such structure on the island to be earmarked for repairs in recent weeks.

During its January meeting, the Anglesey Council Planning and Orders Committee had allowed a similar listed building consent for alterations and repairs at the Skinner’s Monument Pillbox in Holyhead.

Dated to around 1940, the Grade II listed Holyhead pillbox was described as an “unusual example” of this type of fortification.

A similar age to the Holyhead pillbox, the Trearddur Bay example, was also “an unusual” type.

An upgrade is required to ensure the longevity of the crumbling stone building.

Cattle

It will help protect the historic structure from cattle which share the field where it is located.

As well as repairs to the stone structure, a new outwardly swinging gate would also be installed to prohibit cattle access, but allowing the public access to the feature.

Located on a rocky hill behind the Trearddur Bay Hotel, the pillbox is believed to be of a kind only used on Anglesey.

It was part of a fortification system used on the island and aimed at helping to defend the town of Trearddur Bay during the Second World War.

According to the plans, work will be carried out on all interior elevations, to rectify local cracking, and there would be repointing, removal of any loose render, and a re-render in lime mortar.

Missing stones would be replaced and they would create outlets with concrete/waterproofing so that water can escape from the roof.

Bituminous topping for inspection of the concrete slab would be removed, and concrete repairs carried out.

Concrete repair mortar would be laid over the entire roof surface, and a system to prevent water ingress on the concrete slab.

The planning report stated there would be “no changes in the building’s structural layout”.

It added: “The structure’s historical value will not be affected.”

And it stated: “These changes have been proposed in order to protect the longevity of the structure by ensuring improved water shedding and protection from the surrounding cattle.”

Anglesey’s Planning and Orders committee formally agreed to allow plans at its February meeting.

Planning officers had recommended the application be approved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

