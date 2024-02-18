Work to start on £19m scheme to boost water quality in the Menai Strait

Dwr Cymru (Welsh Water) is starting work next week on a new £19 million project to boost water quality in the Menai Strait.

The new scheme will provide Bangor with a more robust wastewater system to help deal with effects of climate change and will also reduce the risk of flooding from the wastewater network.

The project involves installing a new underground storage tank which will enable the wastewater network to perform more effectively during heavy rain.

The waste network in Bangor is a combined system, which means that wastewater from kitchens and toilets are mixed in with excess water from the runoff from rooftops and roads rainwater.

During heavy rainfall, the additional rainwater can sometimes overwhelm the network which can cause flooding.

Storage tank

As part of the scheme, which is set to be completed by mid-2025, a new storage tank and underground pipework to connect the tank will also be installed.

The new tank will store stormwater after heavy rain and then slowly release it back into the wastewater network after the rain has passed.

This will reduce the risk of flooding from the network, and reduce the number of times the nearby storm overflow needs to operate.

The work will take place on Beach Road football pitch, located in Hirael, Bangor which is where the new underground tank will be installed. The pitch will be fully reinstated once the work has been completed.

Robust

Welsh Water’s Project Manager Angela Meadows said: “Our major investment in the Hirael area of Bangor reflects our commitment to play our part in helping to improve and protect the quality of the waters surrounding Wales.

“This major £19 million project will ensure that Bangor has a much more robust wastewater system that is better placed to deal with periods of heavy rainfall – which are becoming more frequent due to the impacts of climate change.”

“As with any major construction work there will be some disruption, however we have planned the work carefully to minimise disturbance and there will be no impact on the wastewater services to customers. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank local residents in advance for their patience and understanding as we carry out this work.

Bangor City and Gwynedd County Councillor Nigel Pickavance, added: “This is a large and welcomed investment in Bangor’s infrastructure and will help protect properties from flooding as well as the environment.

“This project will overlap with the flood defence scheme in the area and it’s great to see all parties working together to try and minimise disruption to local residents by carrying out the work at the same time.”

