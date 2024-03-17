Work underway to stop water leaking from ancient lowland peat bog

Work has commenced to repair an ancient, and nationally significant, raised peat bog in Carmarthenshire.

Specialist contractors have been appointed by the local authority to stop water from leaking out of the bog on Figyn Common near Llanfynydd.

They will create a long bund in the bog to help retain the water within it. This action should increase the ability of the bog to store carbon and support valuable wildlife in the area.

‘Almost intact’

The raised bog on Figyn is described as “almost intact” and covers an area of just under seven hectares. The peat on the site is more than 8.5m thick, matching the thickness at notable Welsh bogs including such as Cors Fochno in Borth and Cors Caron in Tregaron.

Peat accumulates at abour 1mm per year, and expers calculate the formation of peat on Figyn has been virtually continuous since the last ice age.

Formed over thousands of years, lowland bogs are increasingly rare examples of an important peatland habitat that supports specialised and often threatened wildlife.

Peatlands can also a big impact on human-induced climate change if managed properly, while also reversing biodiversity decline.

They are important ecosystems that provide a number of benefits, including carbon storage and water filtration.

Bath

Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability – Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen said: “I would like to thank our Rural Conservation Section and contractors for carrying out this important work. The peat bog was like a bath without the plug in and water was seeping out, this bund helps ‘plug the bath’ and keep the water in.

“The conservation and enhancement of biodiversity at Figyn Common is yet another small but vital action in our response to climate change and key ecosystem services, which include flood management, pollination and clean air.”

The restoration of the bog has been funded by the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature biodiversity initiative.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

