Workers strike at metal packaging company in dispute over pay

Workers at Ardagh Metal Packaging in Wrexham have started a series of 24 hour strikes today ( 9 October) in a dispute over the current pay offer tabled by their employer.

Over 180 Unite members have taken the decision to strike following a below inflation pay offer.

Unite says the action has come about because workers at Ardagh have had a series of below inflation pay offers imposed on them in recent years leading to significant pay erosion.

Union members are planning a further day of strike action on 22 October.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a profitable company that can fully afford to make our members a fair pay increase. Trying to enforce a real terms pay cut is all about greed not need.”

Unite is providing our members with its complete support.”

In addition to the two days of strike action already announced the union says it is prepared escalate the dispute if the company does not improve on its current pay offer.

Jo Goodchild, Unite regional officer said; “Ardagh is a profitable company that can properly reward its workers. Our members are not willing to endure any further pay erosion. They are angry and determined to fight for a fair deal.

“Unless Ardagh engage with us and increase the current offer strike action will escalate”.

