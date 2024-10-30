Works begin on new valleys Catholic school

Anthony Lewis – Local Democracy Reporter

Work has officially started on building a new Catholic school in the south Wales valleys.

The Merthyr Tydfil Council has confirmed that work has begun on the new Blessed Carlo Acutis (BCA) Catholic School with a ground-breaking ceremony held on Friday (October 25).

Phase one of the school is scheduled to be completed in 2026 with phase two following in 2027.

Guests

The ceremony was led by Archbishop Mark O’Toole of the Catholic Archdiocese of Cardiff Menevia with guests from the Archdiocese, the council along with governors, staff and pupils from the school and cluster primary schools and the team from Willmott Dixon and consultants on the project.

Willmott Dixon will carry out the work to build the new school which will be made up of 525 full=time primary school places, 63 full-time equivalent nursery places and 600 secondary school places.

Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic School is currently operating across four separate sites – St Aloysius campus, St Illtyd’s campus, St Mary’s campus, and Bishop Hedley campus and these are made up of the Catholic primary schools and a Catholic secondary school.

Campus

The new-build project will create a new state-of-the-art school building for BCA on the current Bishop Hedley campus allowing the school to operate on a single site.

The new £52m development will cover 8,840 square metres and the aim is that it will be net zero in operation when it’s completed in the summer of 2027.

The council has said that it will provide “exceptional learning facilities for students across the borough from the ages of 3 to 16.”

The secondary element will include a range of classrooms including languages, humanities, art and design, science and computer laboratories as well as a drama studio and hall.

The primary school has 15 classrooms and a nursery and reception space. The school will also have a range of sustainable features including a photovoltaic array on the roof.

Learning

Councillor Gareth Lewis, cabinet member for education at the council said: “We are very excited to see the start of this project. At Merthyr Tydfil Council, we know how important the learning environment is for students.

“Our goal is to create a space that enhances the learning experience for everyone involved, from the students to the teachers to the wider community. We can’t wait to see the positive impact this project will have.”

Sarah Hopkins, executive head teacher of BCA Catholic School said: “Our entire community is incredibly excited about our new build. Our current buildings are showing their age and even though bricks and mortar don’t make a school, our children and staff deserve an environment that is purpose-built where they are able to thrive and be nurtured to achieve their God given potential.

“We are working hard to operate as one school, finally being in one building will enable us to continue the excellent work we do and watch our children in their educational journey from 3-16.”

Ian Jones, director at Willmott Dixon said: “In partnership with both Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council and the school, we are thrilled that this project is now under way.

