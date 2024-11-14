Works to fix fire safety defects on Cardiff flats could take year longer than expected

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Work to rectify fire safety defects and other issues at some high rise apartments in Cardiff Bay will take longer than expected, a major developer has confirmed.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that Redrow initially told leaseholders at the Celestia complex that remediation work on the buildings there would take two years.

Following a tender process, Redrow has now contracted a firm to undertake work on the buildings which it said could now take six months longer than initially planned.

However, there are concerns that the work could take even longer than this.

Three years

Speaking at the Senedd on Tuesday, November 12, Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central Rhys ab Owen said: “At the end of October they [leaseholders] found out in a meeting attended by Welsh Government officials that the remediation work was now going to take two and a half years rather than two years.

“Two days later it had increased to three years.

“No reason was provided why.”

Redrow continues to insist that the current works programme is for 130 weeks, starting in February 2025.

On top of their concerns about fire safety, residents and leaseholders at Celestia who have paid out thousands in service charges over the years previously complained about algae on the side of buildings and chunks of render coming loose and falling off.

There are also calls for Redrow to show leaseholders details about the tender exercise it carried out for the works.

Contractual formalities

Although a contractor has now been appointed, contractual formalities are still being finalised.

Mr Owen added in the Senedd: “There were three tendering processes for the remediation work at Celestia. Redrow has refused to publish the tendering process.

“Imagine having work at your home. Three firms have tendered for that work and you are not allowed to see the tenders at all.

“It breeds cynicism. It breeds concern.”

Redrow and a number of other developers have signed the Welsh Government’s developer’s contract, committing them to undertake work to address fire safety issues in buildings they have built over the last 30 years.

A Redrow spokesperson said: “Following a thorough selection process, we have appointed a specialist contractor to carry out the remediation, starting in February 2025.

“We are in discussions with the management company over the disruption caused by the scaffolding needed and, depending on the outcome, the project may be six months longer than originally planned but we are committed to completing it as quickly – and with as little impact on residents – as possible.”

Redrow’s offer to fund and undertake works at Celestia in April 2024 was welcomed by leaseholders, but cladding campaigners in Wales have continued to raised concerns about the progress of remediation works across the country.

Disruption

Even when Celestia Management Company Limited (CMCL) was under the impression that work to fix the apartment blocks would take two years, they noted that leaseholders would have to endure “years of disruption and being unable to sell”.

Cladding campaigners Welsh Cladiators is calling on the Welsh Government to support leaseholders and ask Redrow to share their tenders for the Celestia works.

Concerns have also been raised about which apartment block will have work carried out on it first.

Vega House, which is the tallest building at Celestia, was described as a “major concern” by CMCL in an email sent to residents in 2019. The email was sent following conversations with the fire service.

Redrow said Vega House is “being prioratised within the wider programme of works” at Celestia.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of the updated work schedule proposed at the conclusion of a competitive tender process.

“The tender process considered several factors such as resident safety, quality, and standard of the works, and not just cost.

“We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of building safety in Wales and we are actively engaged with all major developers in Wales on an extensive programme of work to address external and internal fire safety issues.”

