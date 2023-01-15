World Cup coverage helps S4C boost its audience share amongst younger viewers to 15-year high

New figures released by Welsh language broadcaster S4C confirm it has increased its audience share amongst younger viewers to the highest level in 15 years.

Data compiled by the channel over the past nine months reveals that its share of viewing among younger audiences (16-44) is the highest that it has been since 2008.

S4C also experienced a 35 per cent increase in its prime time viewing figures on live viewing and catch-up for the 16-44 age group for 2022/23 compared to the previous year.

The latest figures also record a 20% year on year increase from 2021/22 in the number of viewers choosing to watch their favourite prime time programmes on catch-up platforms such as S4C Clic and iPlayer.

Global trend

By increasing its share of younger viewers, S4C has managed to buck a global trend among public service broadcasters by retaining and growing a much-coveted demographic.

Crediting Wales’ first appearance at a World Cup since 1958 and a raft of new programmes for the achievement, S4C’s Chief Executive Siân Doyle said: “Getting to this point has not been easy and it’s certainly just the beginning of a long journey.

“Delivering high quality programmes is obviously central to everything that we do. But underpinning this, and perhaps even more important, is understanding the needs of our audiences and making sure that they can watch their favourite programmes at a time, place and platform that best suits them.”

“Our coverage of Wales’s matches at Qatar attracted record numbers to the channel and created a feel-good factor and momentum that we were determined seize upon. The team at S4C went over and above to make this happen and the many positives that stemmed from this, can be attributed to their endeavours, she added.

“While it’s always nice to be able to comment on positive news, we know that we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The New Year will undoubtedly bring its challenges but as long as we keep moving forward with our audiences, we should hopefully be on the right path.”

