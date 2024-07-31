World-leading eco centre to open for a free family day out

Internationally renowned environmental charity and world-leading eco centre, the Centre for Alternative Technology will be holding a free open day for all the family this summer.

Visitors will have the chance to explore CAT’s displays, take part in free workshops and hear about the local sustainability charity’s big plans for the future at the eco centre near Machynlleth on Saturday August 31.

Active day

Throughout the day, there will be hands-on activities, workshops, tours and talks exploring the themes of green building, renewable energy, ecology, growing and more.

There will also be an exclusive opportunity to have your say on CAT’s development plans with a first look at the designs and the opportunity to take part in accompanying creative workshops.

Parking is free and refreshments and lunch will be available to buy in the onsite vegetarian café.

Unique role

CAT is one of the foremost providers of postgraduate environmental education in the UK.

With 50 years’ experience in environmental solutions and a decade of thought leadership in how the UK can reach net zero, CAT has a unique role in providing people with the skills, knowledge and inspiration to play their part in the transition to zero carbon.

Key activities include a visitor centre where people can see solutions in action, residential short courses, vocational training and postgraduate degrees in a wide range of sustainability-related topics, with online courses and events offered alongside in-person learning.

For more information, visit www.cat.org.uk/summer-open-day .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

