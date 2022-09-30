World’s first dedicated football festival to be held in Wrexham

Ian Rush, Neville Southall, Adrian Chiles, Gruff Rhys, David Conn and Jonny Owen are just a few of the star names who will be in Wrexham, at the world’s first dedicated festival of all things footie.

The Wal Goch Festival for Football Lovers will feature film premieres, gigs and panels spanning three days, November 11-13, celebrating all things footie and connecting communities through the game we all love.

Festival organiser, Tim Hartley said “Our aim is to create a showcase for all that is best about football and its fan culture and demonstrate how it can be a force for social good. With football being embedded in the history and culture of the city, bringing the festival to Wrexham was an easy decision.

“We are delighted to have had the support of FAW to kick start the festival and we’re looking forward to working with the University, Wrexham Council and Wrexham AFC to make this an event to remember”.

Full line-up

The festival has partnered with FOCUS Wales which is organising two exciting music events at local venues, The Rocking Chair and The Parish.

There’s a full line-up of established and upcoming bands and artists that will be announced in the next few days.

Charity partners MIND Cymru will be attending over the three days with their yellow bus, leading workshops and panels on the way that football can be used to engage with individuals to prompt conversations on issues often seen as taboo.

“I am really looking forward to attending a world-first football festival in the lead up to what will be a very interesting World Cup – this is big for Wales, we have waited so long! The festival is definitely the right way to celebrate this, and rightly in North Wales,” said Ian Rush.

