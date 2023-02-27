World’s first Welsh language crime podcast welcomes Plaid MP

Lowri Llewelyn

The world’s first Welsh language crime podcast has welcomed a Plaid Cymru MP onto the show.

The podcast, named Podlediad Troseddeg Cymru, was hosted by Bangor University student Tegwen Parry, who is working towards a PhD in Criminology and she was joined on the show by her friend Alun Fon Roberts

The pair, who live in Penrhyndeudraeth, regularly enjoy criminology discussions over a Sunday afternoon cup of coffee and were encouraged to create a podcast by a neighbour working in radio.

Since its inception in November, the podcast has attracted listeners from as far afield as Spain, Finland and the United States.

Tegwen Parry said: “I thought it was time we had a podcast that discussed the many facets of criminology and not just serial killers!

“Popular media has given a false impression of what criminology actually is, and then you have people going to university thinking that’s all there is to it.”

No choice

The third episode in the series considers whether the criminal justice system should be devolved to Wales, and how this affects women in particular.

There are no women’s prisons in Wales which means offenders who receive a custodial sentence have no choice but to carry out their sentence in England, far away from their support networks and without access to Welsh speaking staff.

In January, Visiting Mum – a project helping Welsh mothers in prison stay in touch with their children – received further funding, highlighting the damage that can be caused when families are separated.

Liz Saville-Roberts, Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, has previously called for the devolution of the justice system to Wales.

Earlier this month a newly published report revealed the shocking conditions that women from south Wales were forced to endure while carrying out sentences in south west England.

The report, carried out at Eastwood Prison by HM Inspectorate of Prisons, showed that 83% of the prison population said they were suffering from mental health difficulties.

Jenny Rathbone, MS for Cardiff Central and Chair of the Senedd’s Equality and Social Justice Committee, said the report was “very troubling” and makes for difficult reading ‒ “bloodstains on the wall, extreme mental distress, including spiralling incidents of self-harm, which well-meaning but poorly trained staff were not equipped to deal with.”

The Senedd is the only legislature in the UK without powers over policing and justice.

Also contributing to the conversation were Yes Cymru members – interviewed during a flag waving event – and a former prisoner named Huw, who has spent time behind bars in both England and Wales.

Tegwen said: “We have been so overwhelmed with the reaction to the podcast ‒ especially from Welsh speakers all over the world, thank you to all the listeners.”

