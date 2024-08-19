Worsening state of roads has increased logistics costs, manufacturers warn

Manufacturers are urging the UK Government to make repairing the country’s roads a priority after complaining about years of under investment.

More than half of manufacturers believe the UK’s roads have deteriorated in the past decade, new research suggests.

A survey of 390 firms by Make UK showed that just over half said the worsening state of roads led to increased logistics costs and reduced access to skilled workers.

Underinvestment

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “Following years of underinvestment, this new Government now needs to be bold on its infrastructure investment and realise the productivity improvements of doing so.

“At the top of this agenda must be repairing our roads, with British manufacturers wanting to see an immediate focus on A-roads and motorways.

“To help make this happen, manufacturers want to see more local decision-making and support for local authorities to speed up planning processes.

“Increased investment in local bus networks to connect out-of-town areas would also give more young people the chance to work in the well-paid manufacturing sector, while long-term rail projects are desperately needed to connect more east-west connections to truly deliver an equal share of opportunities around the whole of the UK.”

