Would you grass on a neighbour for breaking a hosepipe ban?

A survey of nearly 6,000 UK residents has found that nearly one in five people in Wales would tell tales on their neighbours for using a hosepipe during the temporary usage bans, while the remaining 80% say they would look the other way.

The survey, published in Country Living magazine was carried out by Clearitwaste and found that Welsh householders rated third most likely in the UK to tip off the authorities to a breach of the ban.

Top of the list, with nearly a third of residents having no qualms about dobbing in their neighbour was Scotland, closely followed by those living in the South West, while of the respondents from London only around 6% said they would do something about their objections.

Dŵr Cymru has announced it will impose a temporary usage ban, or hosepipe ban, in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire from 19 August to protect waterways after months of below average rainfall.

Earlier this month The Met Office revealed that Wales had the driest July since 2006, with only half of the normal rainfall expected for that month.

The company is the among several companies this year to ask customers to limit water consumption as a result of the dry weather but says that while it advises its customers to be mindful about wasting water, a spokesperson said: “Water resources across the majority of Wales are in a reasonably good position”.

Huge fine

The water company explained that reservoirs in the Pembrokeshire area are approaching drought levels, making the ban in Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire necessary to ensure that water supplies can be maintained through the summer and into the autumn.

The restrictions mean customers will not be able to use a hosepipe to carry out activities in and around their properties such as watering plants or filling paddling pools or hot tubs, and if they do, they could be landed with a huge fine.

If suspected of using their hosepipe during a ban, Dwr Cymru customers could face a hefty fine of £1,000 and a court summons.

Dwr Cymru is running a seven-day consultation currently which will end on 17 August, for those who wish to be considered for an exemption not already outlined in the ban.

Exemptions include watering a newly laid lawn, filling pools for medical treatment, fountains used for religious purposes and replenishing a fish pond.

Businesses such as garden centres can carry on watering but using a hosepipe to water garden plants at home will be banned, along with filling up hot tubs, paddling pools or ornamental fountains and ponds.

