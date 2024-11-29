Wrexham AFC academy plans set for green light

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Plans for Wrexham AFC to create a youth academy at a local high school look likely to get approval next week.

Officers have recommended that Wrexham County Borough Council Planning Committee approve the partially retrospective proposal to create a new facility at Darland High School in Rossett to house the football club’s academy for nine to 18-year-olds – subject to meeting certain environmental conditions.

The application is for two new buildings – one 30m x 13m and one 27m x 11.8m – which are already partially built at the school – which is also operated as a leisure centre. It also includes two shipping containers for storage.

Conditions

Chief Planning Officer David Fitzsimon specified a number of conditions in his report, including that Wrexham AFC submit proposals to mitigate and deliver a net benefit to biodiversity and green infrastructure within 28 days – something not currently included in its Green Infrastructure Statement (GIS).

The facility will be used by 120 young players and 35 staff and coaches, with training on weeknights and games at weekends.

Weeknight training will typically run from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, with U18s training between 9am and 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Weekend matches will kick-off at 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.

No objections were received from key agencies, although Rossett Community Council recommended that the buildings be made more aesthetically pleasing with trellis or cladding and a public right of way nearby should not be blocked.

There were nine public objections with noise, traffic concerns and light pollution raised.

Other resident concerns covered the loss of some of the school playing field area to pupils, the view that the buildings would be too ‘brutal’ for the green wedge where Darland School sits and the concern that the development may grow in the future.

Approval

Subject to provision of the amended GIS, Mr Fitzsimon will recommend Planning Committee approval next Monday.

“The proposed development is an acceptable form of development within the

green wedge, not resulting in harm to the openness of the countryside,” his report concludes.

“The scale, size and siting of the buildings are considered appropriate and do not unacceptably impact on the living conditions of any nearby residents.

“There will also be no significant effect on the Special Area of Conservation (SAC) . Subject to the submission of appropriate NBB measures and confirmation from the Council’s Highway Officer that the additional highway related information submitted is acceptable, the development accords with the relevant LDP policies.”

Wrexham Council’s planning committee meets on Monday (December 2).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

