Wrexham AFC condemns violent clashes before Oldham match

Wrexham AFC has issued a statement condemning the violence which took place in Oldham before Saturday’s National League game against Oldham Athletic.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed eleven men aged between 18 and 30 years old were arrested in the Failsworth area of the town prior to the match at Boundary Park.

Over 2,500 Dragon’s fans travelled to Greater Manchester for the match, which the visitors won 2-1 thanks to an injury time penalty from Paul Mullin.

The statement reiterated the clubs “zero-tolerance approach” to unacceptable behaviour at games and offered its full support to the police investigation.

“Five men have been handed football banning orders in recent months for incidents at Wrexham matches last season, and as previously stated, anybody found guilty of such unacceptable behavior will face the strictest possible consequences,” it continued.

“We strongly condemn this hooliganism. The individuals involved do not represent our fanbase and are not welcome at our Football Club.

“We urge all supporters to distance themselves from such behaviour.”

Wrexham AFC CEO Fleur Robinson added: “We are sorry that the actions of a very small minority have created more negative headlines, but we can only reiterate our zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour at our matches.

“Our true supporters within Boundary Park showcased the best of our fanbase, with their support contributing to a comeback win – with players and staff all highlighting the impact this had.

“Anybody who acts to sour this reputation has no place at our Football Club, and we will continue to work with the police to ensure they face the strictest possible consequences for their unacceptable behaviour.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

