Wrexham AFC help launch Welsh language children’s book on World Book Day

Wrexham AFC has announced the launch of The Lucky Dragon, a bilingual Welsh-English children’s book, which is available for download today on World Book Day.

The Lucky Dragon came about through a collaboration between HP, Wrexham AFC, and tech-enabled publisher of multilingual children’s books NABU.

The story draws inspiration from Wrexham’s residents, featuring local heroes and locations and follows the adventures of a young girl facing misfortune ahead of her upcoming football match.

Things change for her, however, after her grandfather gifts her a toy red dragon, bringing luck not only to her family but also the community.

Initial digital release

The Lucky Dragon was created using HP technology in the NABU HP Creative Lab and has initially been made digitally available via the NABU reading app and web reader. Additional print copies will be available later this month at local schools, libraries, and at Wrexham AFC’s STōK Cae Ras stadium.

Proceeds from book sales will be donated to local charities and NABU, with both digital and printed versions featuring side-by-side English and Welsh text.

The book aims to inspire Welsh children through digitally accessible and culturally relevant literature, aligning with the efforts of makers, HP and NABU, in their aim to bridge the digital divide through literacy.

Announcing the launch, Wrexham AFC CEO, Fleur Robinson said: “At Wrexham AFC, we believe that football, like technology, has the power to connect and unite people all over the world.

“To see the town come to life through the pages of this book is nothing short of spectacular – and for many the first chance to see themselves as heroes of their own story.

“As a club we’re proud of the important role we play in Wrexham and we will always have a focus on delivering a range of outreach initiatives that make a positive difference to the local and wider community.”

Digital equity

Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc., and Director, HP Foundation said: “Accelerating digital equity means going beyond providing technology and focusing on the broader ecosystem, which includes literacy as a foundational building block.

“Through our collaboration with NABU, we’re excited to promote literacy by blending the iconic Wrexham AFC spirit with engaging literature for children that reflects their own community.”

NABU co-founder, Isabel Sheinman said: “Collaborating with Wrexham AFC has enabled us to write our first Welsh-English book, which we hope will instil pride in Welsh children and inspire a love of reading for young football fans globally.

“Our longstanding partnership with HP has enabled NABU’s global creatives to craft this story using HP technology and we are delighted to work alongside HP and Wrexham AFC to deliver this book to the local community by print and to others worldwide through our app and web reader.”

Free online activities

Activities inspired by the book are additionally available on the HP Printables website, offering a creative outlet for readers of all ages.

From crafting your very own origami dragon to bringing the story to life with an illustrated black and white version for colouring, these interactive resources enhance the reading experience, fostering imagination and artistic expression.

In line with its mission to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company, HP has pledged to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030 and has worked with NABU since 2020 to provide equitable access to children’s books globally, taking concrete steps towards closing the digital divide.

Free activities for children are available here.

You can read Y Ddraig Lwcus / The Lucky Dragon (with a Welsh or English language drop down menu) free online here.

