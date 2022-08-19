Wrexham AFC plan further improvements at Racecourse Ground

Rory Sheehan, local democracy reporter

Wrexham AFC has submitted plans to make alterations to the Wrexham Lager stand at The Racecourse Ground which includes a new gym facility.

The football club is currently seeking planning permission for the proposed new Kop stand, and in addition to this, a separate application has been lodged looking to improve facilities elsewhere at the stadium.

External ramps

In documents sent with the application to Wrexham Council, as well as a gym, the club is aiming to create a new fire escape, put in new windows at the ticket office and new external ramps.

In the design and access statement included by AFL Architects on behalf of the club, it says the proposed changes have the following goals:

Improving the building’s service quality will serve the local community. That is by focusing on making the facility accessible to people with disabilities, as well as upgrading existing spaces by redesigning some of them.

Including other activities, such as a gym, will provide economic benefits in the short and long term by creating jobs for people hired to do the new jobs associated with the new activities, as well as promoting the club and town.

Modifying some spaces, such as the ticket office and the club shop’s store, is intended to improve the commercial premises for trading football club tickets and merchandise.

The statement adds: “The Wrexham Lager Improvements proposal was influenced by the club’s requirement to improve the building’s service quality as part of the Wrexham Gateway regeneration, as well as input and views from other interested parties.

“For the reasons set out above it is therefore concluded that the proposed modifications can be supported to allow the provision of the new gym and other modification highlighted in this report.”

Wrexham Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the club’s plans at a future date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

