Wrexham AFC to take on Philadelphia Union in Rob McElhenney’s home city

Wrexham AFC will be taking on Philadelphia Union II as part of their upcoming US tour and the club’s co-owner Rob McElhenney has said he is prepared to be booed in his home city.

The Red Dragons will conclude their summer US tour with a game at Subaru Park in a match will see the National League champions play in co-chairman Rob McElhenney’s home city for the first time.

Sharing news of the fourth and final game of the US Tour on Twitter, Rob McElhenney posted a Tweet which said: “I will most certainly be booed. That’s a badge of honor in Philly. I’m just glad it won’t be snowing.”

McElhenney, who co-owns Wrexham AFC alongside fellow actor, Ryan Reynolds, is best known for his role as Ronald “Mac” McDonald in the series, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Manager Phil Parkinson said: “We’re looking forward to our tour to America in the summer.

“The Club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support first-hand.

“The matches scheduled will be a good warm-up for our first season back in the EFL, and we’re looking forward to visiting Philadelphia, the home of our co-chairman, Rob McElhenney, for what promises to be a competitive game and a terrific ending to our summer tour.”

Thrilled

President of the Philadelphia Union, Tim McDermott, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC to Subaru Park.

“They have successfully captured a worldwide audience with their National League title and subsequent promotion to EFL League Two.

“We look forward to an exciting match and the opportunity it brings for Philadelphia Union II to showcase their talent. It will be such a great experience for fans to witness the clash between these two clubs and see the skills on display.”

To secure your tickets, fans are encouraged to sign up for the Union’s priority list which will give non-Philadelphia Union season ticket members the first chance to get tickets for the friendly.

