Wrexham Glyndwr University team wins bid to review enforcement of Hunting Act

A team from Wrexham Glyndwr University are to carry out an independent review of fox hunting in the north of Wales.

Members of Cyfiawnder: The Social Inclusion Research Institute at the university have won the tender to conduct the study, worth up to £20,000.

The review is being undertaken on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and will consider the way North Wales Police oversees the enforcement of the Hunting Act.

The pro-hunting Countryside Alliance slammed Mr Dunbobbin after plans for the probe were announced earlier this year, accusing him of having “prejudices against rural people” and described the review as an “unnecessary political vanity project”.

Local knowledge

Mr Dunbobbin said: “I am pleased that the team at Wrexham Glyndwr University will be conducting this review into the policing of the Hunting Act in North Wales and I know they will bring a great deal of expertise and local knowledge to bear in this work.

“The policing of the Act is an important and sensitive issue, with a wide variety of views among the different groups involved.

“But I am certain this independent review will help clarify how the Act is being policed, will pinpoint good practice, as well as offer recommendations where needed.

“I would encourage any individuals or groups with an interest in how the Hunting Act is policed in North Wales to engage with this review and make their voices heard.”

‘No interest’

Plans for the review followed claims the region’s police force had previously shown “no interest” in taking action against illegal hunting.

Those in favour of hunting have also accused Mr Dunbobbin of wasting money, insisting hunts in the area are conducted lawfully.

While his Plaid Cymru predecessor Arfon Jones said he was naive for getting involved in an operational policing matter, the PCC confirmed he would “make no apology” for attempting to tackle wildlife crime.

Last year, Mr Dunbobbin said in a post on Twitter that the law on hunting was “far too weak” and “not fit for purpose”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

