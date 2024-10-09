Wrexham Kop stand extension approved

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to increase the capacity of Wrexham AFC’s temporary Kop stand to more than 3,000 have officially been approved.

Work to boost the number of seats within the structure at the Racecourse Ground from 2,289 was completed over the summer without formal backing from Wrexham Council.

The club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney applied last month seeking retrospective planning permission from the local authority.

A notice published on the council’s website this week shows consent has now been given by officials using delegated powers.

Fan zone

The extended stand has been open since the start of the Red Dragons’ current campaign in League One in August, with a new fan zone also created behind it.

The increase has seen the club record some of its highest home attendances in more 40 years, with 13,341 fans watching Wrexham beat local rivals Shrewsbury 3-0 last month.

In a letter accompanying the retrospective application, planning agents acting on the club’s behalf said the extension was required to meet the demand for tickets after Phil Parkinson’s side achieved back-to-back promotions.

Demand

They said: “An application was previously approved for the erection of a temporary stand with a capacity of 2,289 and an additional 20 wheelchair spaces.

“This was due to the significant demand for tickets for Wrexham home games and the likelihood that the replacement Kop stand scheme would not formally commence until summer 2024.

“Planning permission is now sought for an extension to the approved temporary stand, to provide an additional 681 seats, allowing for an overall capacity of 3,020.

“The proposed extension will not cause the temporary stand to exceed the capacity of the permanent replacement Kop stand, which will be able to accommodate 5,500 spectators.”

Demolition

Wrexham already have permission to create a 5,500 all-seater stand as a long-term replacement for the old Kop end following its demolition in January 2023.

It was originally hoped the new stand would be built in time for the start of the current season, but delays meant temporary seating was installed in December last year.

The club then announced in June that plans for the new Kop scheme, which has been awarded more than £17m in public funding, were to be reassessed to “deliver the best possible fan experience”.

While fresh proposals have yet to be revealed, it’s understood the redesign is aimed at accommodating the wider redevelopment of the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners previously expressed their long-term ambition to increase the stadium’s capacity to as much as 55,000.

