Wrexham owners offer 365 drinks behind the bar to celebrate anniversary

Tomorrow, February 9, will mark a momentous day in the history of Wrexham AFC – one year since new owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over at The Racecourse.

Not ones to turn down the opportunity to have celebratory drink, the owners have penned a letter to Wrexham fans and pinned it to a noticeboard in The Turf pub next to the stadium.

It reads:

FROM THE DESK OF

RR MCREYNOLDS

Dear Wrexham,

Firstly thank you for reading this flyer. We weren’t sure if anyone ever looked at these.

Just a quick note to thank each and every one of you on our 1-year anniversary with the club.

The love and adoration for Wrexham FC – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

That’s why we’ve put up 365 Aviation Gin & Tonics behind the bar. Have one on us.

Until we speak again, via a haphazardly posted flyer or otherwise –

Cheers,

Rob & Ryan

The flyer comes with a tearaway strip on which is written: This one’s on RR McReynolds

