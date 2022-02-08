Wrexham owners offer 365 drinks behind the bar to celebrate anniversary
Tomorrow, February 9, will mark a momentous day in the history of Wrexham AFC – one year since new owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over at The Racecourse.
Not ones to turn down the opportunity to have celebratory drink, the owners have penned a letter to Wrexham fans and pinned it to a noticeboard in The Turf pub next to the stadium.
It reads:
FROM THE DESK OF
RR MCREYNOLDS
Dear Wrexham,
Firstly thank you for reading this flyer. We weren’t sure if anyone ever looked at these.
Just a quick note to thank each and every one of you on our 1-year anniversary with the club.
The love and adoration for Wrexham FC – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
That’s why we’ve put up 365 Aviation Gin & Tonics behind the bar. Have one on us.
Until we speak again, via a haphazardly posted flyer or otherwise –
Cheers,
Rob & Ryan
The flyer comes with a tearaway strip on which is written: This one’s on RR McReynolds
Cheers to one year! 🍸
Celebrate at The Turf Hotel tomorrow (February 9th) with an @AviationGin & tonic on @RMcElhenney & @VancityReynolds‘ tab 😍
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/SyPmQE1dNi
— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 8, 2022
