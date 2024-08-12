Wrexham prepares for National Eisteddfod 2025

The National Eisteddfod in Rhondda Cynon Taf gave the “Welsh language a platform and a boost to the economy” officials said.

The claim came at the end of a busy week of competition in the Pavilion and countless concerts, talks and other events on the Eisteddfod Maes in Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd and bustle in the town.

Helen Prosser, chairman of the local executive committee, said thousands of people flocked to the Maes throughout the week and many of them were visiting the Eisteddfod for the first time and came back again and again.

“I have met families who got tickets through the government scheme for families and came back several days later and that is such a positive thing helping to hopefully reach the target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.”

“Just starting”

“We have seen the Welsh language have a prominent place in Pontypridd and that people love to come here to taste the Welsh language, our culture and to see that this belongs to us all.

“You could say that the work is just starting to keep these people with us, but also what has been a pleasure for me is to see the people who have already gone a step further on the journey and have started to learn (Welsh) and volunteer in every nook and cranny on the Maes.

“We intend to hold a fair in the autumn where we hope these people will continue to volunteer but also, through the umbrella of the local language initiative, find out more about the other opportunities available,” she said.

Ms Prosser added that Pontypridd businesses were “delighted” and that Transport for Wales had transported over 50,000 passengers on their trains to Pontypridd station.

“They have been busy all week and Eisteddfod goers have supported them. We had concerns last week about transport but we have had no complaints. The plans have worked excellently.

“We have seen the two things we wanted resulting from the Eisteddfod, a platform for the Welsh language and a boost for the economy,” he said.

Looking ahead

The National Eisteddfod will be held in Wrexham, another urban area, in 2025.

Congratulating the Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod crew for a “great week”, Llinos Roberts, chairman of the National Eisteddfod 2025 executive committee, said that “the buzz has already started” in Wrexham.

She added that she had a “good team” of people preparing for next year in the north-east and noted that there were lessons to be learned when thinking about the next festival.

Speaking to reporters she said: “It has been an experiment to do an Eisteddfod in the park and near the town. I think it’s an experiment that works extremely well.”

Her hope is to offer a “comprehensive” Eisteddfod in North Wales, “imitating” Rhondda Cynon Taf’s policy of trying to attract new Welsh speakers.

The Eisteddfod came to Wrexham in 2011 but since then great changes have been seen in the city and that will have to be reflected, she added.

