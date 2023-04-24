Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds named ‘honorary Welsh boyo’ by Anthony Hopkins

Ryan Reynolds has been named an “honorary Welsh boyo” by Welsh acting legend, Sir Anthony Hopkins following Wrexham’s breathtaking promotion back to the Football League on Saturday.

Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood movie star Reynolds said, “Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass” after the club’s win over Boredom Wood.

At the final whistle, fans flooded the pitch at the Racecourse Ground and the extraordinary scenes were shared far and wide across social media as The Red Dragons celebrated a return to the football league for the first time since relegation in 2007/08.

On Sunday, Deadpool actor Reynolds Tweeted: “I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, Wrexham AFC.”

Actor Anthony Hopkins, best known for his iconic performance as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, took the opportunity to name Reynolds as an honorary Welshman.

Hopkins, who was born in Port Talbot tweeted, “You’re now an honorary Welsh boyo” followed by a Welsh flag emoji much to the excitement of Reynolds who replied, “Thank you!!! And…” followed by a shocked face emoji.

Boyo

One Twitter commentator said to be honoured as a “Welsh boyo” was surely better than winning an Oscar.

Club co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were first attracted to Wrexham AFC because of its loyal fanbase who continued to show up to matches in their thousands for National League games.

Thank you!!! And… 😮 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

Ant Man

The club’s popularity has increased ten-fold since the the takeover was chronicled in the documentary, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

Ant Man actor Paul Rudd also attended Saturday’s game and was spotted drinking beer and chanting with supporters at the famous Turf Pub.

